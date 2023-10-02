Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan season 2: Athletes gun for medals in shooting competition

The district level games under the banner Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan season 2 entered its third day, with athletes showcasing their talents in 25 different sports, including shooting and athletics.

(In blue) Dhaka hockey team and (in green) Kila Raipur hockey team players in action during the Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan season 2 in Ludhiana on Monday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

In the U-14 boys’ shot put, Jobanwant Singh excelled, while Angadveer Singh dominated the U-14 60-meter dash. Amit Tomar secured victory in the U-21 500-meter race, Jaspreet Singh shone in the 110-meter hurdles, Guramrit Singh triumphed in shot put, and Rohit claimed the top spot in the 1500-metre race.

In the under-21 girls’ kho-kho competition, Government College Ludhiana secured the first position, followed by Galib Kalan Ludhiana in second place and Sri Ram Rai School Badewal in third place. In the under-17 girls’ kho-kho, Government Senior Secondary School Sohian Coaching Centre secured the first position, GNPS Bassi came second, and Government High School Beriwal claimed third place.

The shooting competitions took place in Narangwal, where in the under-14 boys’ air pistol NR, Prabhratap Singh secured the first position, Prithvi Gill came second, and Tejveer Sohi secured third place. In the under-14 girls’ air pistol NR, Namasvi emerged as the winner, Dharna secured second place, and Mansirat Grewal took third place. In the under-17 boys’ air pistol N.R., Varun Vadara clinched the first position, followed by Daler Singh in second place and Naman in third place. In the under-17 girls’ air pistol I SSF, Nishika Jain secured the first position, Anahatmeet Kaur took second place, and Seerat Sharma claimed third place.

In table tennis, Bhavishy took the title in under-14 boys, while Prabhjot Singh secured the top spot in under-17 boys, and Vivek Varma emerged victorious in under-21 boys. In the 21-20 age group for women, Anmol secured first place, Poonam came second, and Roki took third place. In the 21-30 age group for men, Parivansh Deep Singh secured first place, followed by Vikas Kumar in second place and Jaskirat in third place.

These competitions feature athletes showcasing their talents in 25 different sports.

