Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan season 2: Hockey teams slug it out for top prize

District level games under the banner Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan season 2 entered its fourth day on Tuesday.

(In blue) Round Glass Chachrari (in white) Malwa Academy Hockey team players in action during the boys final match in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

In the athletics competition held at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), U-14 boys’ hockey competition, the Jarkhar team defeated the Rampura team with a score of 7-6, while the Malwa Club defeated the Chachraudi team 5-0. Among the under-17 girls, the DAV Club defeated Kila Raipur 2-1, and the Jalaldiwal village team defeated the Mundiya team 1-0.

Sukhvinder Singh secured the first position in the 3000-meter walk race for boys aged 41-55, followed by Kuldeep Singh in second place and Daljit Singh in third place. In the long jump, Simranjeet Singh clinched the top spot, with Harvinder Singh in second place and Saudagar Singh in third. In the 800-meter race, Ram Lal secured the first position, followed by Manjinder Singh in second and Satnam Singh in third place.

In the boys’ under-17 category, Gurkamal Singh Gill secured the first position in the 800-meter run, with Ranjot in second place and Dilpreet in third. Aradhika secured the first position in the girls’ under-17 400-meter hurdles, while Navin claimed the top spot in the 200-meter race. In discus throw, Devesh Khatak secured first place.

In the under-21 girls’ badminton, Arunima Pal secured the first position, followed by Sehajpreet Kaur in second place and Chuninda Sharma in third. In weightlifting for women in the 21-30 age group, Manpreet Kaur secured the first position in the 45 kg category, Poonam in the 49 kg category, Anita Rani in the 55 kg category, Simran in the 59 kg category, Diksha Dheeman in the 64 kg category, Diksha Sharma in the 71 kg category, Ramanpreet Kaur in the 76 kg category, Jeevan Lata in the 81 kg category, and Praveen Kaur in the 87 kg category.

In national style Kabaddi for boys under-14, Machhiwara Sahib secured the first position, the Municipal Corporation secured the second position, and in the under-17 category, Sidhwan Bet secured the first position, Ludhiana-1 A secured the second position. In the under-20 boys’ category, Ludhiana-1 A secured the first position, and Khanna secured the second position.

In weightlifting for boys in the 60 kg category and below, Jatin secured the first position, Guddu in the 66 kg category, Saksham in the 73 kg category, Aryan in the 81 kg category, Garvit Sharma in the 90 kg category, and Nikit secured the first position in the category below 100 kg. The multi-purpose competitions for boys at Guru Nanak Stadium included weightlifting in various weight categories.

Deputy commissioner (DC) Surabhi Malik visited the athletics competitions and boosted the athletes’ morale. District sports officer Rupinder Singh, athletics coach Sanjeev Sharma, gymnastics coach Prem Kumar and education department employees were also in attendance.

These district-level games encompass 25 different sports categories, including athletics, basketball, badminton, boxing, chess, football, Gatka, hockey, handball, judo, kickboxing, Kabbadi national style, kho-kho, lawn tennis, netball, powerlifting, shooting, softball, swimming, table tennis, volleyball shooting, and volleyball smashing, as well as wrestling. The games will continue till October 5.

