Khelo India University Games: PU fencer Sania bags gold

A student of MCM DAV College, Sector 36, Sania beat Jagmeet Kaur of Guru Nanak Dev University 15-10 in the sabre individual event
Panjab University fencer Sania grabbed top honours in the sabre individual event and clinched a gold medal during the second edition of the Khelo India University Games being held in Bengaluru (HT PHOTO)
Published on Apr 30, 2022 01:40 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Panjab University fencer Sania grabbed top honours in the sabre individual event and clinched a gold medal during the second edition of the Khelo India University Games being held in Bengaluru.

A student of MCM DAV College, Sector 36, Sania beat Jagmeet Kaur of Guru Nanak Dev University 15-10 in the sabre individual event.

PU men’s shooting team clinched gold in the ‘50m rifle 3 position’ event beating Guru Nanak Dev University. The varsity’s victorious shooting team included Amandeep, Surya Pratap Banshu and Pankaj Mukheja with 1,706 points under their belt. Banshu also won a bronze medal in the men’s individual category.

The judo team also added a bronze medal to PU’s medal tally. Shauryaveer Gill, who had participated in the 73-kg category, won the bronze. PU’s football team won all three matches in the league and topped the group. They will play their semi-finals on Saturday.

