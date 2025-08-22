Khelo India Water Sports Festival commences at Dal Lake with 400 athletes

The Khelo India Water Sports festival -2025 commenced on Thursday with over 400 athletes from across the country competing in six water sports. Participants take part in Dal Lake during the first khelo india water sports event in Srinagar on Thursday. (Waseem Andrabi /HT)

For the next three days, the tranquil waters of Dal Lake are going to be loud amid bouts of amusement as the festival is being organised for the first time in the Himalayan valley.

Apart from the athletes, over 400 officials from 28 states and eight Union territories have also converged.

“Dal lake is hosting its first ever Khelo India WaterSports festival in which athletes are competing in sports like kayaking, canoeing and rowing. Some of the athletes demonstrate in sports like Shikara race, Dragon boat and water skiing,” said Anissa Nabi, chief sports officer of J&K Sports Council.

“There would be a lot of cultural festivities because the festival is not just showcasing water sports but art, culture and cuisine of J&K. This is going to be an amazing experience the athletes who are here from different states as well as officials and we hope to have a great show,” she said.

The three-day event, being organised by J&K Sports Council in collaboration with the Union ministry of youth affairs and sports and Sports Authority of India (SAI), will end on Saturday.

On the first day, Mohsin Ali of Jammu & Kashmir made waves at Khelo India, securing gold in K-1 Kayaking 1000m (Men). “A true champion on water,” said J&K sports council in praise of his achievement.

Madhya Pradesh also rowed their way to gold in rowing while Maharashtra claimed silver, and Telangana secured bronze at the event.

On the inaugural day, Raksha Nikhil Khadse, minister of state for youth affairs and sports, Government of India, reviewed the progress of Khelo India Water Sports-2025 and encouraging initiatives to strengthen India’s sporting future, the J&K sports council said.