Khelo India Winter Games: Sports having a transformative impact on society: Anurag Thakur

Union minister for information and broadcasting and youth affairs & sports Anurag Thakur, along with Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday launched the mascot, anthem and jersey for the third Khelo India National Winter Games, which will start next week at Gulmarg.

More than 1,500 players from different parts of the country will participate in these games that many see as an opportunity to promote tourism of J&K, especially Gulmarg, which is currently draped in a white blanket of snow. In January alone, the world famous ski resort witnessed more than 10-ft of snow.

The launch ceremony marked the beginning of the biggest sporting extravaganza at Gulmarg, starting from February 10.

Sportspersons from 29 states/UTs and boards will participate in 11 different winter sports disciplines.

Union minister Anurag Thakur said the participation of more than 1,500 sportspersons in Khelo India Winter Games will encourage youth towards winter sports and also boost tourism in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Sportspersons joining the games from across the country will be the brand ambassador of the new Jammu Kashmir.We have revived the sports culture. The increased sporting activities and greater participation of youth in sports is having a transformative impact on the society,” said Thakur.

J&K L-G Manoj Sinha said with the successful conduct of previous winter games, Gulmarg achieved its much-deserved place on the global map of winter games. “This year’s mascot, the snow leopard, depicts the vibrant heritage of the Himalayas. It also reiterates the administration’s commitment towards their conservation,” he said.

Officials said the main attraction of the event will be snow-shoe race, ice-skating, ice-hockey, skiing, Nordic ski, snowboarding, ski-mountaineering and ice-stock.

Gulmarg had seen a good tourist footfall last year with hotels posting full occupancy around the New Year. Officials said the winter games and snowfall would further draw tourists to the ski resort.

This season, Gulmarg witnessed the first snowfall in November and December.