Kidney-pancreas transplant patient delivers baby girl at PGIMER Chandigarh

In the first such childbirth at PGIMER, a 32-year-old woman, who underwent a kidney-pancreas transplant four years ago after battling type 1 diabetes for 15 years, gave birth to a healthy girl at PGIMER, hospital authorities said on Wednesday.

Dr Ashish Sharma, head, department of renal transplant surgery, PGIMER, said, “Less than 150 pancreas transplants have been carried out in India so far. Out of these, PGIMER alone has contributed 38. This is the first childbirth after pancreas transplant at our institute. While globally pancreas transplant remains fairly common, it has just started in India.”

Hailing from Uttarakhand, Saroj was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at the age of 13 and had been under treatment at PGIMER department of endocrinology since then.

“When diagnosed, Saroj’s diabetes was labile. She required insulin every day, along with strict monitoring of blood glucose. Despite this, it was difficult to control and in one instance she even required hospitalisation with ventilator support. In 2016, she developed swelling of entire body, following which kidney failure was diagnosed and she started undergoing dialysis twice a week in 2018,” said department head Dr Sanjay Bhadada.

The same year, Saroj underwent simultaneous pancreas and kidney transplant at PGIMER after the family of a brain-dead patient donated the deceased’s organs. Ever since, both her diabetes and renal failure got cured and she has been leading a normal life.

“But given her history of diabetes, hypertension and kidney failure, her pregnancy was high risk. Fortunately, her glucose, blood pressure and kidney function remained normal throughout the pregnancy. A C-section was performed at nine months and she delivered a female baby weighing 2.5 kg with uneventful recovery,” said Dr Seema Chopra, in-charge, obstetrics, PGIMER.