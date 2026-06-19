Killed in US strike: Hamirpur village bids tearful adieu to seafarer Aditya Sharma

Bhalu village in Hamirpur came to a standstill on Thursday as prayers and sobs filled the air when the mortal remains of 23-year-old deck cadet Aditya Sharma, who was killed in a US attack on a vessel off the coast of Oman arrived.

Mortal remains of deceased seafarer Aditya Sharma arrives at his home in Hamirpur on Thursday. (REUTERS)

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Hundreds joined his final journey in his native village, where he was cremated. Aditya’s mortal remains reached Hamirpur on Wednesday night and were kept at a hospital, where a post-mortem examination was conducted on Thursday morning and the body was then handed over to the family.

Aditya, a deck cadet on probation, was among three Indian crew members killed when the US military struck the Palau-flagged oil tanker MT Settebello in the Gulf of Oman on June 10. There were 24 Indian crewmen on board the vessel, of whom 21 were rescued.

The villagers fondly remembered Aditya as a well-mannered and soft-spoken young man. “He was a polite, good-natured young man. It was difficult to believe the news of his death. This is a loss for the entire village,” said Sanjay Kumar, former pradhan of Hareta panchayat.

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{{^usCountry}} Hamirpur deputy commissioner (DC), Gandharva Rathore, who also paid tributes, said that the state government and administration stand with the bereaved family in this hour of profound grief. “Chief minister has issued special instructions in this regard, and the state government and administration will provide all possible assistance to the bereaved family,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hamirpur deputy commissioner (DC), Gandharva Rathore, who also paid tributes, said that the state government and administration stand with the bereaved family in this hour of profound grief. “Chief minister has issued special instructions in this regard, and the state government and administration will provide all possible assistance to the bereaved family,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

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Father appeals for safety of seafarers

Grief-stricken Aditya’s father, Rajesh Sharma, said that his son will not come back but no one else should die like this. He appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre to ensure the safety of Indian sailors working in international waters.

“The PM might be bound due to his diplomatic responsibilities, and he could not raise his voice in the manner he should have. I still want to thank him and I wish that our sailors and seafarers will be safe in the future,” Sharma added.

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