Killing of anti-drug activist in Mansa: Oppn targets Mann govt over law & order, AAP says personal enmity behind attack

The killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa triggered strong reaction from opposition parties which targeted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over law and order and anti-drug drive with the ruling party claiming that the attack stemmed from personal rivalry.

Parvinder Singh’s father sitting in protest following the murder in Mansa on Tuesday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)

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Citizens’ safety a concern: Pargat Singh

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Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Pargat Singh criticised the AAP government over the state’s “crumbling” law-and-order situation. Citing a rise in daylight killings, he alleged that under the AAP government, an atmosphere was developing in which the safety of ordinary citizens had become a matter of concern.

Referring to the murder, he questioned the government’s anti-drug campaign. He said announcements and publicity stunts alone are not enough to eradicate the drug menace. The government must take effective action against drug supply chains and trafficking networks while ensuring the safety of those speaking out against drugs.

He demanded swift arrest of Jhota’s killers. Former state Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said the murder was a direct fallout of broken law and order, noting that Jhota was previously subjected to false charges and arrest in 2023 without official backing.

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{{^usCountry}} Transfer case to CBI, says Dhillon {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Transfer case to CBI, says Dhillon {{/usCountry}}

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State BJP chief Kewal Singh Dhillon has urged governor Gulab Chand Kataria to intervene immediately and transfer the murder case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a fair investigation.

Describing Jhota as a fearless defender of Punjab’s younger generation, he said the activist had long jeopardised his personal safety to combat illegal drug trafficking. He said the murder raises serious questions about the law and order situation in the state.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced district-level protests across Punjab on Wednesday, demanding the immediate resignation of chief minister Bhagwant Mann in the wake of the murder.

Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha in a post of X alleged that Punjab now ranked number one on the “ease of selling drugs index.

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“His father has refused to cremate him until action is taken against the shooters and the local drug sellers, and has openly blamed the AAP government for his son’s death,” he added.

Senior BJP leader and former minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi said a series of killings in the state had raised serious questions about the government’s ability to maintain law and order. BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu questioned Mann’s management of the home portfolio, alleging that law enforcement and citizens alike have been left unprotected against organised crime and local cartels.

Criminal negligence, says SAD chief

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal labelled the incident “criminal negligence,” asserting that state authorities repeatedly ignored Jhota’s warnings.

Bathinda MP and senior SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal demanded the immediate resignation of the CM, alleging that the drug mafia had become so emboldened under his regime that it was now resorting to daylight killing of anti-drug activists.

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Addressing a gathering of women at Dehlon in Gill constituency, she said, “The manner in which the anti- drug activist has been killed proved that the drug mafia did not have any fear of the law.” She also cited how five ASIs had been killed in the last five months.

Govt failed to curb drug menace: Gargaj, Dhami

Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj called the killing a failure of the Punjab government to curb the drug menace. He said drug traffickers now operate with absolute impunity.

He criticised finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema for his statement that the murder stemmed from a personal dispute. He said despite official claims of success in the war against drugs campaign, the harsh reality on the ground remains clear to the public.

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Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami demanded that the state administration immediately hold the culprits accountable, deliver swift justice to the grieving family, and protect those fighting the drug crisis.

Exposes ‘hollowness’ of govt’s anti-drug drive: Giani Harpreet

Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar-Surjit) president Giani Harpreet Singh claimed the murder had exposed the hollowness of the Punjab government’s claims of waging a war against drugs, questioning how a man opposing the narcotics trade could allegedly be killed on camera.

Strict action to be taken: AAP govt

Defending the state’s stance, AAP spokesperson Baltej Pannu condemned the incident and promised strict legal action.

“Information confirms the murder was committed by a chemist shop owner. No individual in Punjab will be permitted to take the law into their own hands, and the strictest action will be taken against the guilty,” Pannu said. Finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema said that no one is permitted to take the “law into their hands.”

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“I condemn the incident that took place in Mansa. There was a long-standing dispute between him and the accused... but the culprit has been apprehended. Anyone who takes the law into their own hands will face strict punishment,” he said.