Anti-drug activist shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa

Anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh alias Jhota, known for raising his voice against drug abuse and the illegal sale of addictive substances at chemist shops, was shot dead in broad daylight in a busy market in Mansa district on Tuesday. Parminder Singh's father sitting in protest in Mansa on Tuesday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)

Police have launched a manhunt for Ashwani Kumar, the medical store owner who opened fire on the activist and his companions, allegedly enraged after they questioned him for selling addictive drugs to an elderly man. Following the incident, tensions simmered in Mansa town as the activist’s supporters vandalised the medical shop, even as Jhota’s family refused to cremate his body in protest. A heavy police force has been deployed outside the Civil Hospital, where his body is kept.

The murder drew widespread condemnation from political leaders, who cornered the ruling AAP government over the alleged deteriorating law and order in the state.

Kumar, was garlanded with shoes and paraded in the market by Jhota and his supporters in 2023, after a man was caught with banned capsules allegedly procured from the latter’s medical shop. Back then, an FIR was registered against Kumar, while Jhota was booked for assault and trespassing.

Speaking to reporters, the activist’s aggrieved father slammed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, alleging that drugs are sold openly in the state and his son was killed while fighting the menace. “My son was killed by drug traffickers,” said the father, adding that the family will not cremate the body, and urged the public to assemble for a dharna in Mansa.

The incident took place on Tuesday morning, when Jhota and some others arrived at Ashwani Kumar’s medical store in Mansa town and questioned him for selling addictive drugs to an elderly man. The activist was also recording the arguments on his mobile phone.

In a 5-minute-49-second video that surfaced online, he could be heard saying that the medical store owner had taken out a pistol. As the argument ensues, Kumar opens fire, which was recorded in the video. On this, Jhota and his companions run out of the shop. In another video made by a passerby, Kumar is seen coming out of his shop with a weapon and going after Jhota, who runs for cover. The video shows many people scrambling to save their lives upon spotting the shopkeeper with the pistol. The man opens fire again.

As people in the market watch in horror, a man throws a box at Kumar, which hits his head. Unfazed, the shopkeeper returns to his store. Later, the video shows Jhota lying in a nearby shop soaked in blood. Jhota was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Mansa, where he was declared brought dead. The activist had sustained three bullet injuries, two in his abdomen and one in his thigh, while four of his companions were also injured after being shot at.

Mansa SSSP Vaibhav Choudhary said efforts to nab the accused were underway. Deputy inspector general Harjit Singh said police received information about the incident at around 10.30 am. The chemist shop owner used his licensed weapon for the crime, he said, adding that a case has been registered and police teams have been formed to nab him. In the meantime, an associate who helped the store owner escape, has been arrested.

The DIG said that during preliminary investigation, it came to light that the murder took place due to a “personal enmity” that developed between the victim and the accused during the 2023 incident.