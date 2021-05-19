Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Killing of ASIs: 19 lakh reward announced for info on gangster Jaipal, 3 aides
Killing of ASIs: 19 lakh reward announced for info on gangster Jaipal, 3 aides

Police have announced a cash reward of ₹19 lakh for providing information on gangster Jaipal Bhullar and three of his accomplices who allegedly killed two assistant sub-inspectors (ASIs) of the crime investigation agency (CIA) in Jagraon town of Ludhiana district on May 15
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAY 19, 2021 01:32 AM IST
ASIs Bhagwan Singh (left) and Dalwinderjit Singh were shot dead in Jagraon on May 15.

The identity of the informer will be kept a secret, the police said.

10 lakh was announced on Jaipal Bhullar, 5 lakh on Jaspreet Singh of Kharar and 2 lakh each was announced Balwinder Singh, alias Babbi of of Moga and Darshan Singh of of Ludhiana, an official said.

Following a tip-off, the police conducted a search operation at Alamgir and surrounding villages in search of the accused. The cops have rounded up some people allegedly having links with the gangster.

Ludhiana senior superintendent of police (SSP) Charanjit Singh Sohal said raids are on to nab the accused.

Jaipal along with his accomplices had allegedly gunned down ASIs Bhagwan Singh and Dalwinderjit Singh in the new grain market of Jagraon and fled.

