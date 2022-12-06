Killing of sub-inspector: J&K Police present chargesheet against Al Badr terrorist, his aides

Jammu and Kashmir Police presented a chargesheet in the case pertaining to the killing of a sub-inspector, Farooq Ahmad, in the NIA court in Srinagar on Tuesday.

The Awantipora special investigating unit (SIU) produced the chargesheet related to the killing of sub-inspector (SI) Farooq Ahmad of Samboora on June 18 this year against accused Owais Mushtaq of Samboora and killed terrorist of terror outfit Al Badr, Majid Nazir, of Pampore.

“A challan against two juvenile accused (name withheld) was also produced before the court of the Juvenile Justice Board in Pulwama for their involvement in the instant case,” a police official said.

As per the police, various suspects were called for questioning during the course of investigation. On June 24, Owais Mushtaq had confessed to his involvement in the commission of crime.

“On his disclosure, the two juveniles were arrested for their active involvement and role in the killing of the police officer Farooq Ahmad along with one active terrorist of Al Badr, Majid Nazir,” a police statement read.

“It also came to the fore that all the accused were active terror associates of proscribed terror outfit Al Badar and were in constant touch with Majid Nazir, who gave them arms and ammunition to carry out the attacks on soft targets,” it added.

“Majid Nazir was killed in an encounter at Tujan area of Pulwama on June 21,” the police statement said.

“The investigation of the case concluded with chargesheet against four accused persons, including two juveniles, one neutralised terrorist and an accused person, before the competent court of law,” it added.