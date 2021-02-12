Kin allege negligence in man’s death at Chandigarh’s GMSH-16, inquiry marked

The UT health department on Thursday marked an inquiry after a 20-year-old man died due to alleged medical negligence at the emergency wing of Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16.

The action came after the patient’s family members staged a protest on the hospital premises, demanding action against the doctors.

The hospital has been directed to form a panel of three senior doctors to look into the allegations. CCTV footage of the emergency ward has been secured for scrutiny to find any lapse.

“The preliminary inquiry rules out any negligence on the part of the doctors. The patient was being attended to, as required. However, an inquiry has been marked by the director of health services and I will form a three-member panel for it,” said Dr VK Nagpal, medical superintendent, GMSH-16.

A science student from Sector 56, the patient was undergoing treatment for tuberculoma. He was admitted at the hospital after he developed a rash due to anti-tuberculosis drugs. On Thursday morning, he suffered a seizure, which was treated as per protocol at 11.30am. However, the patient became unresponsive after some time. CPR was carried out as per guidelines, but the patient couldn’t be revived and was declared dead, a health official said.

The patient’s family complained that despite several pleas to the senior doctors to attend to him, as he was in severe pain, he was being looked after by only junior doctors.