Kin of deceased Ludhiana MC employees receive job letters

Municipal commissioner Sandeep Rishi on Tuesday handed over appointment letters to the next of the kin of 18 employees who had died on duty.

Municipal commissioner Sandeep Rishi handing over appointment letters to the next of the kin of deceased employees in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The newly appointed employees, who were awarded the letters during an event held at municipal corporation (MC) Zone D office, include three clerks, a lab assistant and other Class 4 staffers including sewermen/sweeper among others. The employees have been provided employment on the basis of their educational qualifications.

While motivating them to work with transparency and efficiency, Rishi said the employees have been posted in different zones of MC as per the requirement.

In the month of September this year, as many as 50 individuals were recruited at the civic body on compassionate grounds by the state government. All the appointed individuals are the kin of MC employees, who passed away while in the service of the department.

MC officials have revealed that the recruitment of these individuals is done in accordance with their qualifications and academic backgrounds. Of the 50 individuals appointed, five have been selected for clerical positions based on their qualifications. The remaining forty-five individuals have been assigned positions that align with the roles of their family members who were employed within the department. These roles encompass a variety of positions, including Safai Karamchari, Bailder, Sewer Man, Welder and Sewadar among others.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

MC additional commissioner Paramdeep Singh, joint commissioner Ankur Mahindroo, superintendent Tarun Goyal among other officials were also present on the occasion.