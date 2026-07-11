Kinnaur cut off after Sangla bailey bridge collapses into stream

As a vital link connecting the Sangla Valley, its loss cuts off the region, isolating nearby villages from the main road network and threatening the supply of essential goods.

The bailey bridge, located near the Sangla bus stand, had been declared unsafe on Friday before completely collapsing into the Tongtongche stream the following morning. The structure was installed just last year.

Monsoon rains continue to batter Himachal Pradesh, throwing life out of gear across the state on Saturday. A crucial valley bridge in Kinnaur district’s Sangla valley collapsed on Saturday following continuous heavy rainfall and a massive landslide.

Further damage was reported near the Lippa bus stand, also in Kinnaur district, where a single-storeyed house was submerged by floodwaters. Several other homes remain threatened as the Lippa stream turned ferocious due to incessant rain.

Dam silt flushing raises river levels

In a separate development on Saturday morning, the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation’s (NHPC) Parbati-II power station carried out a scheduled silt flushing operation at the Pulga Dam at 8am.

The operation caused a sudden rise in water levels and flow velocity downstream along the Parbati river. Authorities have issued an urgent advisory to local residents and tourists to stay clear of the riverbanks and avoid approaching the water.

The meteorological department has issued warnings for continued foul weather across the state. Heavy rain is predicted in Chamba, Kullu, Shimla, and Sirmaur districts, while moderate rain is expected over Mandi, Kinnaur, and Kangra districts.