Kiran Choudhry, daughter stay away from Hooda’s Bhiwani rally

A rift within the Haryana unit of Congress came to fore on Sunday when senior party leader and Tosham MLA Kiran Choudhry and her daughter Shruti Choudhry attended several meetings in Nangal Choudhary assembly segment and distanced themselves from the leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s Bhiwani rally.

Congress leader Kiran Chaudhary.

Kiran and Shruti, who earlier represented the Bhiwani-Mahendergarh seat, addressed a workers’ samelan.

Kiran Choudhry said that she respects the public sentiment towards her daughter and assured that the party high command will have faith in Shruti while allotting ticket for the upcoming parliamentary polls.

“The Prime Minister had promised to give 2 crore jobs every year but they handed over appointment letters to 70,000 candidates across the nation. This government brought the Agnipath scheme, which is a cruel joke with youths of our region. In Haryana, nearly 2 lakh government posts are vacant,” she added.

“The BJP is doing politics of caste and religion and dividing people,” she said.

Haryana state Congress working president and former MP Shruti Choudhry said that she believes in the politics of development. She said that the people of Bhiwani-Mahendergarh are with her, highlighting that during her tenure as MP, drinking water projects worth crores were started in the constituency.

“The situation was such that people were crying for drinking water but were even forced to flee. Drinking water was arranged at Nangal Chaudhary assembly segment at a cost of ₹600 crore,” she added.

She said that this area had been included in the NCR during her tenure in 2009 but the present MP was trying to get it out.

