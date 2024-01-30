Kiru hydroelectric project case: CBI raids 8 places in Delhi, J&K

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has conducted searches at around eight locations in Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir in the ongoing investigations of a case related to alleged irregularities in the award of tender for civil works of Kiru Hydroelectric Project being executed by Chenab Valley Power Projects (P) Ltd (CVPPPL), said officials. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has conducted searches at around eight locations in Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir in the ongoing investigations of a case related to alleged irregularities in the award of tender for civil works of Kiru Hydroelectric Project being executed by Chenab Valley Power Projects (P) Ltd (CVPPPL), said officials. (HT File Photo)

“The searches led to the recovery of digital devices, computers, property documents and incriminating documents in addition to cash of over ₹21 lakh,” said a CBI spokesperson.

The instant case was registered on the basis of a reference received from government of J&K against then chairman, then MD, then directors of CVPPPL, a private company and unknown others, he said.

It was alleged that in the award of civil works relating to the Kiru hydroelectric project, guidelines regarding e-tendering were not followed.

“It was also alleged that though a decision was taken in the 47th board meeting of CVPPPL for re-tender through e-tendering with reverse auction, after cancellation of ongoing tendering process, same was not implemented and the decision of 47th board meeting, was reversed in the 48th board meeting,” said the spokesperson.

The 624-megawatt Kiru project is a run-of-river scheme over the Chenab river in Kishtwar district, about 42 km from Kishtwar town.