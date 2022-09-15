Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme: Haryana DCs told to expedite verification of beneficiaries

Amid growing complaints of non-disbursal of payments under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme, Haryana government issued directions to deputy commissioners (DCs) in the state to complete the pending verification of all eligible beneficiaries. As part of the scheme, farmers get a benefit of ₹6,000 annually.

With panchayat elections around the corner, the director general of agriculture and farmers welfare department Hardeep Singh on Wednesday held a virtual meeting with the DCs and officials concerned.

As per information, the DCs were told to complete the land verification of all farmers within a week to avoid delay in the disbursement of the 12th instalment of the scheme. They were also told to complete the digitisation of pending data by organising camps in villages.

Karnal deputy director agriculture Aditya Dabas said 93,476 farmers are eligible under this scheme and land verification of 90% farmers has been completed. Thousands of farmers from across the state did not get the 11th instalment of the PM Kisan scheme due to delay in verification and KYC of several farmers.

