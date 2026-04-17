Kishangarh govt school records over 43% surge in CBSE Class 10 result

With an improvement of over 43 percentage points, government schools in Chandigarh recorded the biggest year-on-year jump in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 results for the 2025-26 session.

Among top scorers were Abhay Singh of GMSSS Sector 33D, who scored 98.8%, followed by Saanvi Binjola of GGMSSS Sector 20B with 98.4% and Vishnu Dev of GMSSS Sector 35D at 98.2%. (HT Photo for representation)

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This year, 17 government schools achieved a 100% pass result, while 23 recorded pass percentages above 95% and 10 between 90% and 95%. Additionally, 19 schools fell below the 80% mark, with a handful struggling significantly under 60%. Students scoring 95% and above nearly doubled citywide, from 11 to 21, while those scoring 90% and above held strong at over 120.

Among the top-performing schools, Government Model High School (GMHS), Kishangarh, recorded the highest pass percentage improvement, rising from 54.38% last year to 98.11% this year.

Not far behind is GMHS Manimajra Colony, which saw a percentage improvement of nearly 42% from last year, scoring from 58.66% to 100%. Other schools that improved their performance included GMHS Sector 32D – from 58.13% to 98.82%, GMHS RC1 Dhanas from 58.30% to 91.08% and GMHS RC II Maloya from 55.55% to 89.77%. All schools that had been hovering around the 55-60% mark last year now cleared 89% or above.

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{{^usCountry}} Among top scorers were Abhay Singh of GMSSS Sector 33D, who scored 98.8%, followed by Saanvi Binjola of GGMSSS Sector 20B with 98.4% and Vishnu Dev of GMSSS Sector 35D at 98.2%. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Among top scorers were Abhay Singh of GMSSS Sector 33D, who scored 98.8%, followed by Saanvi Binjola of GGMSSS Sector 20B with 98.4% and Vishnu Dev of GMSSS Sector 35D at 98.2%. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} However, the results also flagged outliers. GHS Sector 47 clocked the city’s lowest pass percentage at 32.65%, with GMHS Sector 38B chased behind at 26.92%, a sharp fall from 70% last year. GMHS 53 also continued to struggle at 53.33%. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, the results also flagged outliers. GHS Sector 47 clocked the city’s lowest pass percentage at 32.65%, with GMHS Sector 38B chased behind at 26.92%, a sharp fall from 70% last year. GMHS 53 also continued to struggle at 53.33%. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Guv lauded the role of teachers {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Guv lauded the role of teachers {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} UT administrator and Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria congratulated the students and lauded the role of teachers, saying the school education department’s planned initiatives were at the core of this success. “The administration remains committed to taking every school to the highest standards under Mission 100%,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} UT administrator and Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria congratulated the students and lauded the role of teachers, saying the school education department’s planned initiatives were at the core of this success. “The administration remains committed to taking every school to the highest standards under Mission 100%,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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Chandigarh’s “Mission 100” is a strict academic initiative for government schools aiming for 100% attendance, pass rates, and teacher accountability. Nitish Singla, director, school education, said, “With the spirit of continuous improvement, we are now committed to achieving our Mission 100%, and will continue to work relentlessly until every government school in Chandigarh attains a 100% pass result.”

The overall pass percentage for Chandigarh government schools rose to 88.25% in 2025-26, up from 81.18% last year, an improvement of 7.07 percentage points. Notably, the number of students passing rose from 7,940 to 8,257 even as total appearances dipped slightly from 9,781 to 9,356, underlining that the gains were driven by genuine academic improvement rather than a larger candidate pool. Of the 8,257 students who passed, girls outperformed boys—4,207 girls cleared the exam compared to 4,050 boys. In terms of attendance, 4,744 girls and 4,614 boys appeared for the examination.

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