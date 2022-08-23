Kishangarh shocker: Suspecting infidelity, man kills wife, daughter in cold blood, hangs self

Suspecting infidelity, a 27-year-old man killed his wife and daughter before hanging himself at the family’s rented accommodation in Bhagwanpura in Kishangarh village on Monday, police said.

The bodies were discovered by the neighbours on Monday night after the family did not respond to repeated knocks on the door.

The deceased were identified as Resham, 27, Pooja, 25, and their two-year-old daughter. They hailed from Nepal and had come to the city only three days ago after Reham landed a job at a restaurant in Industrial Area.

The neighbours told the police that no one had seen the family since morning. In the evening, they had knocked at the door to alert them of the fresh water supply, but received no response. As it began to rain, the neighbours again knocked on the door, but got response. Following this, they grew suspicious and alerted the landlord, who on peeping through the window, found Resham’s body hanging from the ceiling.

The landlord, Gurdev, said, “There was a cardboard on the window. After removing it, I saw his body hanging from the ceiling.”

Police had to break open the door as it was bolted from inside. Cops said that Pooja’s body was found on the cot with her throat slit while the body of their daughter, bearing strangulation marks, was found beside her.

Police said that prima facie evidence suggests that Resham had first killed his daughter by strangling her with a cloth and then slit his wife’s throat before ultimately hanging himself.

No suicide note was found at the spot.

Inquest proceedings were initiated and the bodies were shifted to the mortuary of Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16. Post-mortem will be carried out after the victims’ family members arrive from Nepal.

Police said that as per initial findings, Resham suspected that his wife was having illicit relations and thus killed her.

Neighbours are said to have told the police that they did not hear any cries for help from the house.

Had rented room three days back

Gurdev Singh, the landlord, said that Resham had taken the room on rent three days ago. Resham’s parents had also accompanied them when they came on August 19. He had taken them around the city before they left the next day.

This is third murder case in three days. Earlier on Saturday, a 22-year-old woman was murdered by her uncle in Sector 41, while on Sunday, a youth was killed in Sector 22 in a road rage incident.