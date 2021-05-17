Kotkapura firing case: Enough evidence against Badals, but they are being protected, says Sidhu

Congress leader and former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Sunday claimed that there was enough evidence against the Badals in the 2015 Kotkapura police firing case, but they were being protected.

Responding to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal’s statement asking him and others to share evidence they claim to have on sacrilege cases, Sidhu said he had shared a video footage in public domain about three years ago, which showed the role of police acting at the behest of the Badals. “Enough Cognizable Evidence available against Badals, says Justice (Retd.) Ranjit Singh Inquiry Commission Report. In Sept 2018, I shared in Public Domain, statements by Doctors, Ex-DGP & Civil Administration that prove actions at Kotkapura Chowk were consentual with then CM (sic),” he posted on Twitter with a nine-minute video of his statement made at that time.

He further said that this CCTV footage was hidden from Justice (Retd) Zora Singh Inquiry Commission during the Badal regime, but was later dug up by Justice Ranjit Singh. “I brought this footage to public domain, which shows role of police, acting on behest of the Badals You are guilty but being protected! (sic),” he said in another tweet.

On Saturday, Sukhbir had asked the Congress leaders, including Sidhu, and their “open and secret allies” claiming to have concrete proof on who planned, sponsored and executed the unforgivable sacrilege against Guru Granth Sahib to publicly place that evidence before the Khalsa panth, court, SIT and the people in general.

Sidhu has been targeting his own government ever since the Punjab and Haryana high court quashed the SIT report in the police firing case last month. He has also accused chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh of shielding the Badal family.

