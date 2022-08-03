Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kotkapura firing case: SIT summons ex-DGP Saini at Chandigarh

chandigarh news
Published on Aug 03, 2022 12:37 AM IST
Last month, the SIT had summoned Saini a few days after the Punjab and Haryana High Court dismissed a bunch of petitions by Saini and other accused police officers seeking transfer of the case to a central agency
The special investigation team (SIT) probing 2015 Kotkapura firing case has summoned former Punjab director general of police (DGP) Sumedh Singh Saini to appear at Chandigarh on Wednesday. The SIT led by ADGP LK Yadav had summoned Saini for an appearance at the Punjab Police Officers Institute. The probe team has summoned Saini for the second time after he failed to appear last month.
ByParteek Singh Mahal

FARIDKOT: The special investigation team (SIT) probing 2015 Kotkapura firing case has summoned former Punjab director general of police (DGP) Sumedh Singh Saini to appear at Chandigarh on Wednesday. The SIT led by ADGP LK Yadav had summoned Saini for an appearance at the Punjab Police Officers Institute. The probe team has summoned Saini for the second time after he failed to appear last month.

Last month, the SIT had summoned Saini a few days after the Punjab and Haryana High Court dismissed a bunch of petitions by Saini and other accused police officers seeking transfer of the case to a central agency. While disposing of the petitions, the High Court asked the Punjab Police to expedite the probe into the 2015 Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan police firing cases. Another SIT led by IG Naunihal Singh is probing the Behbal Kalan police firing incident.

However, Saini did not appear and in a communication, sought three weeks’ time for an appearance due to scheduled court dates in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, both SITs probing the 2015 firing incidents have failed to submit status reports in the Faridkot court. On July 12, the trial court in Faridkot directed both the SITs to submit their status reports within a fortnight.

