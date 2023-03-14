Kotkapura firing: Faridkot court to decide Badals’ bail pleas

BATHINDA Additional sessions judge Rajiv Kalra heard arguments for over two hours. (Representational Photo (Getty Images/iStockphoto) )

A Faridkot court is likely to decide the anticipatorily bail applications of former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Wednesday.

Additional sessions judge Rajiv Kalra heard arguments for over two hours. The senior Badal and his son Sukhbir have been nominated as co-accused in the 2015 Kotkapura police firing case in which some people who were protesting against a series of sacrilege incidents were injured.

Appearing in the district on Tuesday, the defence counsel pleaded anticipatory bail on the ground that the accused had appeared before a special investigation team (SIT) of the Punjab Police for questioning.

The SIT’s legal team insisted on the rejection of the bail claiming the former CM and Sukhbir, a Ferozepur MP, were part of the alleged conspiracy.

On February 24, the SIT led by ADGP LK Yadav filed a chargesheet in a court in Faridkot naming the Badals and six police officers, including then Punjab police chief Sumedh Singh Saini, in the case.