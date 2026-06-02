Kotkapura firing: Hearing against Sukhbir adjourned until July 18

A Chandigarh court on Friday adjourned proceedings in the 2015 Kotkapura police firing case involving Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal and others until July 18 while seeking clarity on the status of investigation in the connected cases.

The case stems from the October 2015 police action against protesters at Kotkapura following widespread outrage over alleged sacrilege incidents involving Guru Granth Sahib in Bargari and nearby areas of Faridkot.

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During the hearing before the court of additional sessions judge Rajesh Kumar, the prosecution was directed to file a detailed status report indicating if the investigation in all related cases has been completed. The court also asked all of the accused to submit their responses before the next date of hearing.

The case stems from the October 2015 police action against protesters at Kotkapura following widespread outrage over alleged sacrilege incidents involving Guru Granth Sahib in Bargari and nearby areas of Faridkot district. The Kotkapura event left several persons injured while police firing at Behbal Kalan resulted in two deaths.

The special investigation team (SIT) has alleged a conspiracy involving senior political leaders and police officers in handling of events that followed the sacrilege incidents. Among those named in the case are former Punjab deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal, former director general of police Sumedh Singh Saini and several former police officials.

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{{^usCountry}} The court is currently examining the issues related to the investigation and the framing of charges. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The court is currently examining the issues related to the investigation and the framing of charges. {{/usCountry}}

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