Kotkapura firing: Sidhu questions govt over probe

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday questioned the party-led state government over the 2015 Kotkapura police firing incident, and said the Punjab and Haryana high court had directed that the probe into the incident should be completed preferably within six months.

“Today six months and one day have passed. Where is the chargesheet (in the matter)?” Sidhu asked. He also asked why a special leave petition has not been filed against the blanket bail given to former director general of police Sumedh Singh Saini, one of the accused.

