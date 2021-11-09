Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Kotkapura firing: Sidhu questions govt over probe
Kotkapura firing: Sidhu questions govt over probe

  • Sidhu pointed out that the Punjab and Haryana high court had directed that the probe into the incident should be completed preferably within six months.
Published on Nov 09, 2021 06:47 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday questioned the party-led state government over the 2015 Kotkapura police firing incident, and said the Punjab and Haryana high court had directed that the probe into the incident should be completed preferably within six months.

“Today six months and one day have passed. Where is the chargesheet (in the matter)?” Sidhu asked. He also asked why a special leave petition has not been filed against the blanket bail given to former director general of police Sumedh Singh Saini, one of the accused.

