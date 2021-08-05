Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Kotkapura firing: SIT questions accused SP, four other cops
chandigarh news

Kotkapura firing: SIT questions accused SP, four other cops

The SIT had summoned cops who were deputed at various locations during the protest and firing incident at Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan on October 14, 2015
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 05, 2021 12:07 AM IST
Kotkapura firing: SIT questions accused SP, four other cops

The three-member special investigation team (SIT) led by ADGP LK Yadav probing the 2015 Kotkapura firing incident on Wednesday questioned five cops, including superintendent of police Baljit Singh, also an accused in the case.

The SIT had summoned cops who were deputed at various locations during the protest and firing incident at Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan on October 14, 2015. Apart from Baljit, SP Balbir Singh, DSP Gurjit Singh Romana, inspector Amarjit Singh Kular and sub-inspector Hari Krishan appeared before the SIT member, deputy inspector general of police Surjit Singh at Faridkot, and their statements were recorded.

Last week, the SIT had recorded statements of 14 cops, including then Faridkot SSP (now commandant, 9th battalion, PAP, Amritsar) Sukhminder Singh Mann.

Meanwhile, the SIT is waiting for the confirmation of the date from a forensic lab to conduct a lie-detector test on suspended inspector general of police Paramraj Singh Umranangal.

On July 9, Umranangal appeared before the court at Faridkot and gave a written consent to undergo a lie-detector test in the Kotkapura case. The SIT had filed an application in a court last month, seeking permission to conduct the narco-analysis, polygraph test and brain electrical activation profile of Umranangal, former Punjab director general of police Sumedh Singh Saini and ex-Moga senior superintendent of police Charanjit Singh Sharma. However, Saini and Sharma had refused to undergo the test.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Cat interrupts baseball game at Yankee stadium. Watch hilarious clip

Bear opens car door in California, takes a look inside. Watch

Car slides and sinks into a lake on live television. Watch

Witty to sarcastic: Twitter’s ‘Imagine studying’ trend posts make people chuckle
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Parliament Monsoon Session
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP