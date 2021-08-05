Kotkapura firing: SIT questions accused SP, four other cops

The three-member special investigation team (SIT) led by ADGP LK Yadav probing the 2015 Kotkapura firing incident on Wednesday questioned five cops, including superintendent of police Baljit Singh, also an accused in the case.

The SIT had summoned cops who were deputed at various locations during the protest and firing incident at Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan on October 14, 2015. Apart from Baljit, SP Balbir Singh, DSP Gurjit Singh Romana, inspector Amarjit Singh Kular and sub-inspector Hari Krishan appeared before the SIT member, deputy inspector general of police Surjit Singh at Faridkot, and their statements were recorded.

Last week, the SIT had recorded statements of 14 cops, including then Faridkot SSP (now commandant, 9th battalion, PAP, Amritsar) Sukhminder Singh Mann.

Meanwhile, the SIT is waiting for the confirmation of the date from a forensic lab to conduct a lie-detector test on suspended inspector general of police Paramraj Singh Umranangal.

On July 9, Umranangal appeared before the court at Faridkot and gave a written consent to undergo a lie-detector test in the Kotkapura case. The SIT had filed an application in a court last month, seeking permission to conduct the narco-analysis, polygraph test and brain electrical activation profile of Umranangal, former Punjab director general of police Sumedh Singh Saini and ex-Moga senior superintendent of police Charanjit Singh Sharma. However, Saini and Sharma had refused to undergo the test.