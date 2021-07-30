Kotkapura firing: SIT records statements of 3 more cops

The three-member special investigation team (SIT) led by ADGP LK Yadav probing the 2015 Kotkapura firing incident on Thursday recorded statements of three more policemen.

The SIT had summoned cops, who were deputed at various locations during the protest and firing incident at Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan on October 14, 2015. Three inspectors Jatinder Singh, Abhinav Chajaan and Gurvinder Singh appeared before an SIT member, deputy inspector general of police Surjit Singh, at Faridkot.

On Wednesday, SIT had recorded statements of 11 cops, including then Faridkot senior superintendent of police (now commandant, 9th battalion, PAP, Amritsar) Sukhminder Singh Mann as witnesses.

The Punjab and Haryana high court had on April 9 quashed all reports filed by the previous SIT headed by the inspector general of police (now retired) Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh. The state government constituted the new three-member SIT that has been directed to complete the investigation within six months.

So far, the SIT has recorded statements of more than 200 persons, including former chief minister Prakash Singh Badal and former DGP Sumedh Singh Saini.