3-day golf meet concludes in Chandigarh

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 01, 2023 02:09 AM IST

Riding high on impressive performance on the greens, Kritansh Kapoor bagged top spot in the boys’ category A contest during the three-day Indian Golf Union North zone junior and sub-junior Feeder tour which concluded at the Forest Hill Golf and Country Club on Tuesday.

Winners showcasing their certificates and trophies won in Indian Golf Union North zone junior and sub-junior Feeder tour which concluded at the Forest Hill Golf and Country Club on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

A total of 84 sub-junior and junior golfers from all over North India have come to participate in this tournament from cities like Gurgaon, Noida, Dehradun, New Delhi, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Amritsar and also from the tricity.

Playing in the category A and B girls combined, Rajeeta claimed the top spot. Luv Yadav took top spot in category B boys section while Hriday Rialch took first prize in category C boys tie. Tanvi Kaur and Ojaswini Saraswat claimed top positions in the category C and category D girls’ sections respectively. Zorawar Sandhu won top spot in Category D boys tie.

The prizes were given away by BS Gill, president Forest Hill Golf & Country Club, and Showket Maqbool, director Forest Hill Golf & Country Club.

