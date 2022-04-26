Kuldeep Dhaliwal honours 13 national award-winning PRIs of Punjab

Rural development and panchayat minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal on Monday honoured the representatives of all 13 national award-winning Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) of the state.

These awards are given to the PRIs for good performance and the state has bagged 13 awards this year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The award-winning PRIs include zila parishad, Patiala, block samitis Machiwara in Ludhiana and Kapurthala, gram panchayats Raikhana in Bathinda, Rohle (Ludhiana), Nagal Gharian (SAS Nagar), Bhutal Kalan (Sangrur), Nurpur Jattan (Kapurthala), Talwandi Sangehre (Jalandhar) and Doburji (Hoshiarpur).

Apart from these, Chehlan village (Ludhiana) bagged the Nana Ji Deshmukh Rashtriya Gaurav Sabha award, Manak Khana village of Bathinda got the panchayat development plan award and Mansurwal Bet (Kapurthala) got a child-friendly gram panchayat award.

On Sunday, the Union rural development ministry has awarded the Deendayal Upadhyay Panchayat Shastikaran Award and Nana Ji Deshmukh awards for the year 2020-21.

In his congratulatory address to the award winners, Dhaliwal asked all the panchayats to utilise the government grants in a fair and transparent manner without any discrimination. “The Punjab government would provide full support and honour to panchayats for their good work,” said the minister.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, the Punjab rural development minister announced to start gram sabha sessions in the award-winning villages from June 1. He said that this is for the first time in history that gram sabhas would be held in all villages of the state for which the work has already been started by the department.

The minister also gave a call to the educated youth to come forward and participate in panchayat elections.