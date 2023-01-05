Kuldeep Pathania unanimously elected as speaker of HP assembly

Five-time legislator from Bhattiyat constituency Kuldeep Singh Pathania was on Thursday unanimously elected as the 18th speaker of the Himachal Pradesh legislative assembly.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri and Solan MLA Dhani Ram Shandil had moved three resolutions proposing Pathania’s name for the post of speaker. Pathania, 65, was the lone candidate to file nomination on the first day of the first session of the 14th HP assembly on Wednesday.

Sukhu said Pathania belonged to a non-political family and was the youngest legislator when he was elected to the assembly for the first time in 1985.

He said the House would benefit from the experience of Pathania, as he is a legal expert and knows the rules and regulations of the assembly very well.

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said, “He has practised in the high court and knows the law better. Hoping that the Opposition would get ‘full protection’ from the speaker, he said Pathania will also get full cooperation for the smooth functioning of the proceedings of the House.

Churah MLA and former deputy speaker Hansraj said it is matter of pride for Chamba that current speaker of the assembly belongs to the district.

Pathania, in his address, assured the members that sufficient time would be given to them to raise the issues concerning the state.

He said new conventions would be established and high decorum would be maintained for which the House is known.

He also remembered the contribution of the veteran leaders such as Durga Chand, Sukh Ram, Sant Ram and Virbhadra Singh. Pathania said this House has 23 first-time MLAs, the highest number so far, and special orientation and training sessions will be organised for them.