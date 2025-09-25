Kulgam man held for providing logistical support to terrorists involved in Pahalgam attack

An overground worker for allegedly providing the logistical support to the terrorists involved in Pahalgam attack, in which 25 tourists and a local guide was killed, has been arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir Police. The arrested has been identified as Mohammad Yusuf Kataria of Kulgam. (File)

Officials privy to details said that Kataria was arrested by the J&K Police for providing logistic support to terrorist killed in Dachigam forest during operation Mahadev in July.

“During investigation of the Mahadev operation, the name of Kataria came up and his involvement was found in providing logistical support to terrorists killed in the operation,” an officer privy to details said, adding that investigation is still underway. “Further investigation is underway regarding his involvement .”

On July 28, three terrorists were killed in an encounter with the army in the Dachigam area on the outskirts of Srinagar. The police and army said among them was one of the masterminds of the Pahalgam terror attack, Suleiman Shah, alias Faizal Jatt, Hamza Afghani and Jibran. Shah was believed to be the main shooter in the April 22 attack that killed 26 people, including 25 tourists at the Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam.

Suleiman Shah’s name figured as the main suspect after the Pahalgam attack and the National Investigation Agency was also on a lookout for him. NIA has already arrested two brothers from south Kashmir -Pravaiz Ahmad Jothatd and Bashir Ahmad - on June 22 for allegedly harbouring the Pakistani terrorists involved in the April 22 attack.

They were arrested under Section 19 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. The arrested OGW could now be interrogated by the NIA, said police.