Kullu: Probe ordered as Parbati hydel project leak damages house, cafes

A sudden surge of water and debris following a leak in the Parbati hydroelectric project-II triggered panic in the Sainj area of Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district late Saturday night.

The SDM Banjar will submit a detailed report to the DC after inspecting the site. (Aqil Khan/HT)

Officials said the sudden flow of water, muck and debris damaged one house, three sheds and two temporary cafes in the Raila panchayat. The incident occurred after a technical glitch near Adit 5, an access tunnel of the project, causing the sudden discharge and creating a flood-like situation downstream. Some families were forced to leave their homes and spend the night at safer locations or with relatives.

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The Kullu district administration has initiated immediate measures following the incident, officials said on Sunday. Banjar sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Pankaj Sharma said, “A preliminary assessment suggests that there was a technical glitch in a tunnel between the HRT and the powerhouse of the project, which led to the leakage of water. We visited the spot and assessed the situation. We have constituted an inquiry committee to probe the matter. We have also asked NHPC to submit a report on the reasons that led to the incident and whether any SOPs were not followed. We have also asked NHPC to compensate for the damage suffered by locals.”

Acting deputy commissioner (DC) and additional district magistrate Surjeet Singh Rathore said the leakage from the tunnel had been stopped and machinery deployed to remove the debris that accumulated following the incident. A team of officials is assessing the situation at the site.

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{{^usCountry}} The administration is continuously monitoring the affected area and officials have been directed to assess the possible damage and address the concerns of local residents on priority, Rathore said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The administration is continuously monitoring the affected area and officials have been directed to assess the possible damage and address the concerns of local residents on priority, Rathore said. {{/usCountry}}

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The SDM Banjar will submit a detailed report to the DC after inspecting the site, following which further action will be taken based on the assessment, he added. Also, officials have also been directed to maintain continuous coordination with local residents and monitor the situation.