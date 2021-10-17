Kundli lynching case: Sonepat court sends accused to seven-day police remand

Nihang Sikh Sarabjeet Singh, who had surrendered before the police on Friday taking responsibility for the murder of Lakhbir Singh in the Kundli lynching case, was produced before a local court in Sonepat on Saturday and sent to seven-day police custody.

Sonepat deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Virender Singh, “During interrogation, the accused has named four more Nihangs in the gruesome murder, besides identifying others. The number of accused in this case is likely to be more than five. We had sought two weeks’ remand. We will also invoke the SC/ST Atrocities Act against the accused. We have to make some recoveries from the accused, including weapons used in the crime and the clothes the victim was wearing. We will also take him to Gurdaspur and Chamkaur Sahib for the identification of other accused involved in the crime,” the DSP added.

A senior police official pleading anonymity said they had recovered a sword from the accused but it was not used in the crime.

Advocate Monark Bhardwaj, who appeared for Sarabjeet Singh, said the court has directed the police to conduct his counsel’s medical examination daily. “ The court has also directed the police to ensure that I get to meet my client to discuss the case. The police will have to submit report of my client to the court daily,” he added.

Sarbjeet allegedly hurled ‘abuses’ at some mediapersons when asked about the reason behind the lynching when he was coming out of the court.

Meanwhile, members of the Nihang community have started leaving the protest site where they had been camping for months.