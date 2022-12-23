Kurali shocker: 17-yr-old girl raped, left to die by man she met on social media

A 17-year-old girl was raped, murdered and dumped in a sugarcane field in Jhandemajra village in Kurali on her birthday, allegedly by a man she met on social media a few months ago.

The accused, identified as Gursewak Singh, 25, of Mullanpur, who works in the recovery department of a private bank, has been arrested.

As per police sources, the victim, a student of Class-12 in a government school, had come in contact with the accused on a social networking site.

The girl’s father told the police that he had dropped her off at her school on Wednesday morning, but she didn’t return home. On his complaint, an abduction case was registered in Kurali.

Later, the girl’s father approached the police, and shared his suspicions about Gursewak, who, he knew, was friends with his daughter.

The police immediately apprehended the 25-year-old, whose questioning led to the recovery of the minor girl’s body.

As per police sources, the victim had gone with the accused to celebrate her 17th birthday. “The accused had borrowed a car from his friend in which they initially went to Mohali and later rented a room inside a dhabha (food joint) in Balongi and raped her,” said a cop.

“The accused even bought a contraceptive pill for the victim. The girl complained of excessive bleeding but instead of taking her to a hospital, the accused kept driving her around in the car. The girl eventually fell unconscious, following which the accused panicked and dumped her in a field and went home,” the cop added.

The cop said the girl could have been saved if she had been taken to the hospital. He added that the dhaba owner would also be questioned.

The girl’s body has been sent for post-mortem and the accused has been booked under Sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage), 376 (rape) and 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 at Kurali city police station.