Kurukshetra University to felicitate ISRO chairman

The Kurukshetra University (KU) will give the 2021-22 Goyal Peace Prize to ISRO chairman S Somanath for his contributions in the field of space technology and successful launch and landing of the Chandrayaan-3. The decision has been taken by the university’s Goyal Prize award committee which is headed by the by vice-chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva. Haryana governor and chancellor of KU Bandaru Dattatreya and chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar appreciated the decision of the Goyal Prize Award Committee to confer the award on Somanath.

The Kurukshetra University (KU) will give the 2021-22 Goyal Peace Prize to ISRO chairman S Somanath for his contributions in the field of space technology and successful launch and landing of the Chandrayaan-3. (PTI File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Face-off between Hooda, Selja supporters in Ambala

Ambala : Days into the high-voltage drama between factions led by former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda and former state president Kumari Selja in several districts of Haryana, the followers from both the groups had a face-off on Wednesday in Ambala. The workers from both the factions had gathered at Congress Bhawan in cantonment, where party’s central observer Shabir Khan Pathan had arrived to meet the cadre. However, after watching the scenario, he left with other party leaders.

Miscreants loot ₹10 lakh from arhtiya in Karnal

KARNAL : Two bike-borne masked miscreants allegedly looted ₹10 lakh from an arhtiya at gunpoint near Sector-4 of Karnal city, the police said on Wednesday. As per the information the incident took place when the victim, Baljeet Singh was returning on his bike after withdrawing money from a bank branch near Namastey Chowk in the city. In his complaint, he told the police that with the money he was going towards sector 4 and two people on a bike stopped him by blocking the way with their bike and robbed him of the money at gunpoint. DSP Bir Singh along with a team of CIA-1 and others reached there and inquired about the incident. The police also inspected the CCTV footage at the bank to get a clue about the miscreant and started the investigation after registering a case.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ex-sarpanch shot dead in Sonepat

Rohtak : Unidentified assailants shot dead a former sarpanch of Nahari village in Sonepat on Tuesday night, said police. The deceased has been identified as Sunil Dahiya. The incident took place when he was going towards Kheri Manajat village on Tuesday night and the assailants chased him and fired shots at him, leaving him dead. Kundli police station in-charge inspector Rishikant said the passersby informed the victim’s family members about the incident. “Old rivalry seems to be the reason behind the murder. His body was handed over to his family after conducting an autopsy. A case of murder has been registered against unknown persons,” the SHO added.