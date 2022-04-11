KYC fraud: Banker duped of 99,000 in Ludhiana

A bank employee was defrauded of ₹99,000 on the pretext of updating her KYC (Know Your Customer) details.

The accused claimed to be an executive of a phone service providing company, and asked the victim to install a mobile application on her phone, after which he hacked into her account mobile and made the transaction.

The complainant, Harjeet Kaur, 42, of Urban Estate, Dugri, lodged an FIR against Foridul Islam and Habaj Ali of Assam. “On February 8,I received a message saying the KYC from my phone had expired. I was asked to make a call on a given number to update it, after which the accused asked me to download the mobile application ‘Any Desk’. After downloading the app her mobile was hacked, and approximately ₹99,000 were stolen from my account.”

An enquiry was marked to the cyber cell of Ludhiana police.The inspector added that the accused first transferred the money to different e-wallets and then to their bank accounts. Two accused have been identified and an FIR has been lodged under Section 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

