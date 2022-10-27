Labourer arrested after 6-month-old daughter found dead in Jalandhar

A migrant labourer was arrested after his six-month-old daughter was found dead in Pholriwal village of Jalandhar, police said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Arjun Kumar, a native of Bihar.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ACP Babandeep Singh said the body of the girl was found by the police on the night of October 24. “As per the complaint of the victim’s mother, we secured railway stations and bus stands so that the accused doesn’t run away. Teams from Sadar police station nabbed the accused and registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC against him,” he added.

Was unhappy over birth of girl

The cop said that the accused was unhappy with the girl child and always wanted a boy. “The medical examination of the girl is going on and we are waiting for the reports to ascertain more details. I have also requested for the constitution of a medical board in the case so that more details could be obtained,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}