Labourer booked for bludgeoning wife to death with brick in Zirakpur

Police booked a labourer for allegedly bludgeoning his wife to death with a brick at the slums near Hazelwood Society in Zirakpur on the intervening night between Friday and Saturday.

The accused, identified as Firaat Nishad, is a native of Raigarh, Chhattisgarh, and along with his wife, Phool Kumari, 35, had been working as a labourer at Hazelwood Society.

The murder came to fore after Kumari’s cousin Malti Devi, who lives nearby, heard her cries around 1 am on Saturday.

Devi told the police that when she rushed to Kumari’s room, she found her lying in a pool of blood and her husband holding a blood-smeared brick in his hand. On noticing her, Nishad confessed to have killed Kumari, Devi said.

Devi alerted the neighbours, who rushed Kumari to the civil hospital in Dhakoli, Zirakpur. But she was declared dead. Meanwhile, Nishad escaped from the spot.

In her complaint, Devi stated that the couple used to fight daily and had even left their three children in the care of their grandparents in Chhattisgarh. Zirakpur SHO inspector Deepinder Singh said police had booked Nishad under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code at the Zirakpur police station and had launched a manhunt to nab him.

