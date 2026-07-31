Labourer dies, wife critical as speeding vehicle hits bike in Ludhiana

A 46-year-old daily wage worker died after being flung into the Sidhwan Canal when a speeding Innova reportedly hit the motorcycle he was riding from behind near Janpath Enclave on the outskirts of the city, police said.

The deceased was identified as Harvinder Singh, a resident of Birmi village. Police said the couple was returning home after work when the accident occurred near a nursery along the canal road. (HT FILE)

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His wife, who was riding pillion, sustained serious injuries in the crash, the police added.

The deceased was identified as Harvinder Singh, a resident of Birmi village. Police said the couple was returning home after work when the accident occurred near a nursery along the canal road.

According to the police, the black Innova hit the motorcycle from behind with such force that Harvinder was thrown into the canal, while his wife, Kulwinder Kaur, fell onto the roadside.

Eyewitnesses said the strong current swept him away within seconds.

Local residents alerted the police and a search operation was launched and hours later his body was recovered from the canal.

Kulwinder is undergoing treatment at a hospital. Based on Kulwinder’s statement, the Sarabha Nagar police have registered an FIR against the unidentified Innova driver under Sections 281 (rash driving), 106 (causing death by negligence), 125(A) (endangering life or personal safety of others) and 324(4) (mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

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{{^usCountry}} Investigating officer ASI Ram Kishan said efforts were underway to identify and apprehend the driver. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigating officer ASI Ram Kishan said efforts were underway to identify and apprehend the driver. {{/usCountry}}

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Harvinder and his wife worked as labourers to support their family. The couple has two sons.