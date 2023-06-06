Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Speeding Audi runs over man in Ambala hit-and-run

Speeding Audi runs over man in Ambala hit-and-run

ByHT Correspondent, Ambala
Jun 06, 2023 02:01 AM IST

The driver of the Chandigarh-registered SUV (CH01-AR-4440) stopped for a while, but then sped away, the deceased’s brother told the Ambala police

A speeding Audi SUV mowed down a labourer near Mohra village in Ambala Cantonment on National Highway-44 on Sunday night.

The deceased, Nitish Kumar, worked at a factory in Ambala. (HT Photo)

The deceased was identified as Nitish Kumar, a native of Tetarpur village in Bihar’s Samastipur district. In his 30s, Kumar was working as a labourer at a factory here, police said.

His brother Anjesh told the police that they were waiting on the roadside to hail an auto-rickshaw for Ambala Cantonment around 7 pm, when a speeding Audi SUV coming from Shahabad rammed into his brother and dragged him under the car for some distance, killing him on the spot.

The driver of the Chandigarh-registered SUV (CH01-AR-4440) stopped for a while, but then sped away, Anjesh said.

Locals informed the police, who took the body to the hospital and lodged an FIR under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) at the Parao police station against the unidentified car driver.

Inspector Satish Kumar, SHO, Parao police station, said, “An autopsy was conducted on Monday and the body was handed over to the family for last rites. The driver will be identified and arrested soon.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ambala cantonment labourer
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP