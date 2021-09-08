Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Labourer strangled to death in Ludhiana, wife, kids booked

The victim’s wife, kids and her brothers, attempted to pass off the murder as a cardiac arrest; however, his relatives noticed ligature marks around his neck and summarised that he had been strangulated to death, after which they alerted the Ludhiana police
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 01:16 AM IST
The accused fled once the victim’s relatives noticed that he had been strangulated to death and called the Ludhiana police. (Representative Image/HT File)

A 45-year-old labourer was allegedly strangled to death by his wife, daughters and brothers-in-law at his home in Bhattian village of Khanna on Monday.

The accused, Baljit Kaur, her two daughters, and brothers Ram Singh and Mukhtiar Singh of Khanna Khurd attempted to pass off the murder as a cardiac arrest. However, his relatives noticed ligature marks around his neck and alerted the police, following which the accused fled.

Relatives say the women in the house were at odds with the victim, Kulwinder Singh, because of his conservative mindset. He would stop his daughters from wearing jeans and venturing out in the evening.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Khanna) Rajan Parminder Singh said, “The victim and his wife had a strained relationship. However, the reason behind the murder will be ascertained after the arrest of the accused.”

The victim’s brother, Rajwinder Singh, said, “I was told that my brother had passed away due to a cardiac arrest. However, when we were performing the last rites we noticed bruising on his neck, which suggested he had been strangulated. When we confronted the accused, they fled.”

Kin allege police inaction

The accused’s relatives have said that the accused were reluctant to take action. They said the police only swung into action when Khanna municipal corporation president Kamaljit Singh and former president Iqbal Singh threatened to block the national highway.

The DSP said the body has been sent to the civil hospital for postmortem. A case has been registered under Sections 302 (murder), 148 (rioting) and 149 ( unlawful assembly guilty of offence) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused.

