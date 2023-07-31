Labourers thrash burglary suspect to death in Ludhiana’s Jagraon

A group of labourers thrashed a person suspected of burglary to death and dumped the body near the canal in Kothey Khajura village of Jagraon.

(HT File)

The deceased had allegedly broken into the labour quarters in Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar of Jagraon. Police have registered a murder case against nine persons following the complaint of the quarters’s owner, who is also a witness to the incident.

The accused have been identified as Varinder aKumar Yadav, Rahul, Sajan Kumar alias Vakeel, Sanjeet Singh, Ranjeet Saxena, Pappu Kumar, Roshan Kumar, Anil and Ranjit.

The victim, meanwhile, is yet to be identified. His body was sent to the civil hospital for an autopsy and announcements have been made in the surrounding areas for the identification of the victim.

The complainant, Ramnath Yadav of Mallah, said he runs a labour quarters in Guru Teg Bahadur Nagar in Jagraon.

On July 27, Yadav received a call from one of his tenants, Rahul, who informed him that an unidentified man had broken into the quarters. He rushed to the spot and found that the labourers were thrashing the man. He spotted them from thrashing the man and asked them to inform the police instead before leaving.

The complainant later came across a WhatsApp message about the body being found near the canal in Kothey Khajura village. He identified the deceased through his clothes. Other tenants of the quarters told police some of the labourers had thrashed the deceased after Yadav left instead of informing the police.

Police officials said the accused wrapped the body in a cloth and dumped it on the Kothey Khajura road.

City Jagraon station house officer inspector Jagjit Singh said a case under sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused and a hunt is on for their arrest.

