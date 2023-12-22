Residents and commuters in the old city areas of Ludhiana are grappling with severe shortage of public toilets, forcing people to urinate in the open leading unhygienic conditions in the area due to rising filth and stink. Lack of public toilets raise stink in Ludhiana

The municipal corporation’s struggle to efficiently manage mobile and public toilets across various locations in the city has exacerbated the situation.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Locals near the clock tower reminisce about a time when a mobile toilet was conveniently placed in the area, offering a solution to the public. However, approximately two years ago, this mobile toilet was removed, leaving people with no option but to resort to open urination or use private paid facilities.

The footpath from Gandhi Nagar market towards Zone A office has become a hotspot for public urination, causing inconvenience for pedestrians and emitting a foul smell that deters people from using or crossing the path.

Ramesh Bhatt, a commuter, said, “It’s a shame that people are using footpaths as urinating grounds due to the government’s failure to provide basic washroom facilities in nearby places. The authorities should maintain public toilets to ensure women can use them without hesitation.”

Kuldeep Singh Khaira, a member of the public action committee, highlighted the issue, saying, “I raised concerns about the poor condition of public toilets in March this year. Despite inspections by officials from different zones, no significant improvement has been made. Public toilets, such as the one built under the smart city initiative opposite Marrado Colony, are in deplorable condition. I urge the government to construct more public toilets and maintain existing ones for the convenience of the people.”

Satish Thaman, another city resident, said, “The public toilet near gate number 3 of Punjab Agricultural University is in poor condition, leading to open urination. The state government should establish public toilets at every 1 km, especially considering the difficulties faced by senior citizens due to the lack and poor condition of public facilities.”

Chetan Bunger, zonal commissioner of Zone A, said, “I have already discussed this problem with my staff members and directed them to recheck all public toilets for maintenance purposes so that people would not face any inconvenience.”