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Ladakh LG abolishes qualification restrictions: Now, lower-tier govt staff can compete for graduate-level posts

Earlier, qualified graduate candidates who had secured lower-qualification government jobs were bound to submit an undertaking/affidavit, declaring that he/she did not possess a higher qualification and were only 10th or 12th pass.

Published on: Apr 26, 2026 05:44 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Jammu
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In a landmark decision that will go a long way in securing the future of youth in Ladakh, Lieutenant Governor, Vinai Kumar Saxena, has ordered the removal of a strict bar on government employees holding graduation and above degrees but appointed on lower-qualification posts (10th or 12th), from appearing for graduate-level posts in future.

In a landmark decision that will go a long way in securing the future of youth in Ladakh, Lieutenant Governor, Vinai Kumar Saxena, has ordered the removal of a strict bar on government employees holding graduation and above degrees but appointed on lower-qualification posts (10th or 12th), from appearing for graduate-level posts in future. (File Photo)

The LG has ordered the removal of this restriction with immediate effect.

Earlier, qualified graduate candidates who had secured lower-qualification government jobs were bound to submit an undertaking/affidavit, declaring that he/she did not possess a higher qualification and were only 10th or 12th pass.

Consequently, the candidates, on the basis of such a declaration (non-graduate status), were rendered ineligible for future recruitment to many graduate-level posts.

Terming this embargo as “unjustified” and “restrictive”, Saxena said imposing restrictions on maximum qualifications that effectively barred candidates from future employment was “contrary to the fundamental right to seek appropriate employment”.

This decision will benefit thousands of Ladakhi youth, who are already working on lower-qualification posts such as orderly/ multi-tasking staff, but are prohibited from appearing for graduate-level posts.

The LG said this decision will have wider ramifications and would go a long way in protecting the interests of the youth in Ladakh.

“It is the responsibility of the administration to ensure equal opportunities for all sections of society, irrespective of their educational qualifications. UT administration is committed to responsive and inclusive governance, and proactive steps will be taken to address genuine public concerns and ensure that no eligible candidate suffers because of such unjustified and restrictive regulations,” Saxena said.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ladakh LG abolishes qualification restrictions: Now, lower-tier govt staff can compete for graduate-level posts
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Ladakh LG abolishes qualification restrictions: Now, lower-tier govt staff can compete for graduate-level posts
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