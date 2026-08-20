Ladakh LG approves 4% horizontal job reservation for outstanding sportspersons

To secure the future of young sportspersons and encourage more youth in Ladakh to take up sports as a career, lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has accorded approval for 4% horizontal reservation for “outstanding sportspersons” in direct recruitment to Group ‘C’ (non-gazetted) posts under the administration of the union territory of Ladakh.

Ladakh lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has accorded approval for 4% horizontal reservation for “outstanding sportspersons” in direct recruitment to Group ‘C’ (non-gazetted) posts under the administration of the union territory of Ladakh. (Sourced)

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With this, Ladakh becomes the first and the only UT in the country to provide a fixed 4% reservation for sportspersons in government jobs. While other states/UTs do provide reservation/incentives under sports quota, they do not provide any statutory/specified reservation for the same.

Pursuant to the approval, the administration has notified the Union Territory of Ladakh Outstanding Sportspersons (Horizontal Reservation in Direct Recruitment to Group ‘C’ non-gazetted posts) Rules, 2026, providing a structured framework for extending the benefit of reservation to meritorious sportspersons, upon fulfilling all eligibility criteria including recruitment examination.

“Outstanding sportspersons” includes those who have represented a state or the country in recognised national or international competitions, medal winners in senior or junior national championships, medal winners in Khelo India Youth Games above 18 years, Khelo India Winter Games, Khelo India Para Games and Khelo India University Games, as well as eligible sportspersons who have represented their universities in recognised Inter-university competitions. Eligible chess achievers have also been included in accordance with the prescribed DoPT provisions.

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{{^usCountry}} The rules have been framed in pursuance of Clause 5.6 of the landmark Ladakh Sports Policy, 2026, approved by Saxena on August 1, with the aim to nurture sporting excellence through assured financial support and incentives. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The rules have been framed in pursuance of Clause 5.6 of the landmark Ladakh Sports Policy, 2026, approved by Saxena on August 1, with the aim to nurture sporting excellence through assured financial support and incentives. {{/usCountry}}

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The 4% reservation will apply horizontally across all vertical reservation categories. Horizontal reservation refers to the equal opportunity provided to all categories of beneficiaries such as women, SC/ST/the transgender community, individuals with disabilities, etc., cutting through the vertical categories. This implies that a candidate selected against the sports reservation will be adjusted against the vertical social category to which he or she belongs. The reservation will apply to direct recruitment to all Group ‘C’ posts under the administration of UT Ladakh, except posts that may be specifically excluded by the administration through notification.

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“The initiative is aimed at ensuring that no talented youth in Ladakh is forced to give up sporting aspirations because of the concerns about financial support or future employment, and that excellence in sports becomes a pathway to both pride and a secure career. The 4% reservation for sportspersons in government jobs is a long-term commitment to our youth, providing an institutional support system to help them excel in sports. Through reservation in government jobs, assured scholarships, cash incentives, modern infrastructure, scientific coaching and career opportunities, we are creating an ecosystem where talent is recognised, nurtured and rewarded without financial burden on families,” Saxena said.