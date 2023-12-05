Lahore Police nab leader of gang that robbed Sikh family

Pakistan Police have arrested the leader of robbers who disguised as security personnel and looted an Indian Sikh family of ₹250,000 and jewellery here in Pakistan’s Punjab provincial capital last week, a media report said on Monday.

On Monday, the police claimed that the leader of the gang, identified as Ahmad Raza, was arrested, the Dawn newspaper reported. Raids were being conducted for the arrest of other members of the network, the report said

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kanwal Jeet Singh and his family members arrived here from India to attend Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary festivities. The family had gone to Liberty Market in the Gulberg area of Lahore for shopping on November 29 when they were intercepted by robbers disguised as police and were looted.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

On Monday, the police claimed that the leader of the gang, identified as Ahmad Raza, was arrested, the Dawn newspaper reported. Raids were being conducted for the arrest of other members of the network, the report said.

Punjab caretaker chief minister Mohsin Naqvi has sought a report from the Lahore police chief. Naqvi called for the culprits to be brought to justice within 48 hours, saying that robbing a Sikh family in an area like Gulbarg was a grave lapse in security.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Currently, over 2,500 Indian Sikhs are in Pakistan in connection with Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary festivities.They arrived in Pakistan’s Punjab province through the Wagah Border to participate in the festivities in connection with the 554th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the founder of the Sikh religion.

During their 10-day stay here, the pilgrims visited Gurdwara Punja Sahib Hassanabdal, Gurudwara Sacha Sauda, Gurdwara Dera Sahib Lahore, Gurudwara Rohri Sahib Aimenabad and Gurudwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur Narowal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON