Lakha Sidhana, Punjabi singer, actress booked over farmers’ protest in Chandigarh

The Chandigarh Police booked gangster-turned-activist Lakhbir Singh aka Lakha Sidhana for participating in the farmers’ protest in the city on Saturday, a day after a Delhi court granted him interim protection from arrest in connection to his alleged involvement in the Red Fort violence on January 26.

Also, an FIR was registered against Punjabi singer Jass Bajwa and actress Sonia Mann.

The police said five FIRs were registered in the city over Saturday’s protest as the protesters broke through barricades at the Mohali-Chandigarh border near YPS Chowk to enter the city. While two FIRs were lodged at the Sector 17 police station, one was filed at the Sector 3 police station and two at the Sector 36 police station.

Sidhana along with vice president Rajinder Singh Deep Singh Wala, Kirti Kissan Union was named as accused in the case of rioting, unlawful assembly and obstructing public servant in discharge of duty at the Sector 17 police station.

Sidhana was spotted at the Press Light point where a memorandum was handed to the UT administration by the protesting farmers. Many youngsters were also seen taking pictures with him.

UT senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal said no arrest was made yet but the police will take the accused in custody as per procedure.

Sidhana, who allegedly instigated the protesters at Red Fort on January 26, earlier denied involvement in the Republic Day violence.

He had unsuccessfully contested the 2012 state assembly polls.

Talking to mediapersons, singer Jass Bajwa on Sunday said, “I was supposed to join the protest at Amb Sahib gurdwara before the farmers started march. I did not even enter Chandigarh. It is unfortunate that the Chandigarh Police are targeting me for something I didn’t do.”

On her Facebook page, Sonia Mann also claimed that she never entered Chandigarh and she went to Gurdwara Nada Sahib from Mohali.

“The UT Police are trying to scare the protesters by implicating them in false cases,” she added. Baldev Singh Sirsa, one of the farmer leaders named in the FIR, said, “We simply wanted to come to the city to hand over a memorandum. It is surprising that the police officials who were acting friendly with us during the protest later registered a case against me. We will take this up with the higher authorities.”