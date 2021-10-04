Lakhimpur Kheri violence sparks off farmer protests in Punjab

The violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri that killed eight people, including four farmers, on Sunday sparked off protests in Punjab on Monday morning with protesters gathering at district headquarters in Amritsar, Patiala, Ludhiana, Barnala and Bathinda on the call of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of 32 farmer unions spearheading the agitation against the Centre’s three farm laws since last year.

The SKM on Monday wrote to President Ram Nath Kovind, demanding the dismissal of minister of state for home Ajay Mishra Teni from the Union Council of Ministers and the setting up of a special investigation team (SIT) under the supervision of the Supreme Court into the killing of the four farmers.

Farmers owing allegiance to the SKM protested outside the deputy commissioner’s office in Amritsar from 10am to 1.30pm, while police kept a tight vigil.

Farmers supporting the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) tried to gherao the house of BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh near Hathi Gate in Amritsar, but police foiled the bid and put up barricades where they raised slogans against the Centre and burnt effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

“We will intensify our agitation against the Centre,” said KMSC general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher, who was leading the protesters.

Manjit Singh of BKU (Ugrahan) criticized the Yogi government from preventing farmers and political leaders from visiting the site of the violence.

Protests pass off peacefully in Malwa

Activists of farmer unions gathered in large numbers outside the district administrative complexes (DACs) of the south Punjab for three hours to protest the Uttar Pradesh violence.

A large number of farmers of the BS Rajewal faction of the Bhartiya Kisan Union gathered outside the house of Abohar BJP MLA Arun Narang and burnt effigies of BJP leaders.

Security was tightened in Barnala, Bathinda, Mansa and Ferozepur and the protests passed off peacefully.

In a statement, BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan) general secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokri Kalan said the governments at the Centre and UP had adopted an indifferent stance against their demands.