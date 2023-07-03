Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Landslide hits Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, road clearance work underway

Landslide hits Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, road clearance work underway

ByPress Trust of India, Banihal/jammu
Jul 03, 2023 10:26 PM IST

A landslide on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district disrupted traffic movement in one lane, but the other lane remains unaffected.

A landslide hit the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district on Monday, disrupting traffic movement in one lane of the strategic road, said officials.

A huge rock blocks the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway after a landslide hit the area in Ramban district on Monday. (ANI)
A huge rock blocks the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway after a landslide hit the area in Ramban district on Monday. (ANI)

The landslide occurred in the Kunfer area of Chanderkote, they said.

The 270-km Jammu-Srinagar national highway is the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country.

Traffic in one lane of the highway was affected due to the landside. The movement of traffic in the other lane remains unaffected, said the officials.

Deputy superintendent of police, Traffic Highway, Ramban, Iftiqar Ahmad said work to clear the affected road in Kunfer is underway and will be completed in the next few hours.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out