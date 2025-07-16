Search
Wednesday, Jul 16, 2025
Landslide near Shillai blocks NH-707, more rain forecast in Himachal

ByShailee Dogra
Published on: Jul 16, 2025 03:25 PM IST

After rain-triggered landslides, maximum number of 140 roads blocked in Mandi district followed by 55 in Sirmaur and 35 in Kullu.

A major landslide occurred near Shillai town in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district on Wednesday, blocking the Hatkoti-Paonta Sahib stretch of National Highway (NH) 707, officials said.

A landslide on the Hatkoti-Paonta Sahib stretch blocked National Highway (NH) 707 near Shillai in Sirmaur district on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
Hours after a huge part of the hillside came crashing down, restoration efforts began but debris falling from the hillside obstructed work, they said.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), a total of 258 roads, including NH 707, were closed in the state on Wednesday.

The maximum number of 140 blocked roads are in Mandi district followed by 55 in Sirmaur and 35 in Kullu.

As many as 171 water-supply schemes and 151 power distribution transformers were also affected after heavy rain in the hill state.

Light to moderate rain occurred across the state, while Koti, Jaton Barrage on the Giri river and Sarahan received 40mm of rain followed by Dadahu that got 30mm, Nahan 21.3mm, Manali 17mm and Narkanda that got 15mm.

The meteorological department on Wednesday issued an orange warning of heavy to very heavy rains in isolated parts of the state on July 21 and 22 and a yellow warning of heavy rain in isolated areas in seven of the 12 districts till July 20.

