Landslides in Ramban: Jammu-Srinagar highway closed for over 10 hours after snowfall

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway (NH-44), the only all-weather surface link that connects Kashmir with outside world, remained closed for traffic for over 10 hours after mudslides and shooting stones triggered by heavy rains at three places in Ramban district on Friday, officials said.

The ski resort of Gulmarg amid snowfall on Friday. The higher reaches of Kashmir received fresh snow while plains received rains. (Waseem Andrabi/HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Traffic was partially restored at the highway around 6.50pm, officials said. Mughal Road and Srinagar-Ladakh road were closed for traffic. While the latter has been opened, work was underway in the remaining road links at the time of writing this report.

Jammu and Kashmir experienced fresh snowfall and rains on Friday, affecting normal life and bringing down the temperatures in the Himalayan region.

While the mountains and upper reaches of Kashmir valley received light snowfall, the plains were hit by widespread rains which started during the night and continued in the morning. Light to moderate rain and snowfall over higher reaches was reported at most places of J&K.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP traffic national highway) Rohit Baksotra said, “Heavy mudslides have blocked Mehar and Dalwas areas on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway. Shooting stones are still on at T2 Tunnel. NHAI has pressed into service and but bad weather hampered restoration operations.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The SSP added that around 500 heavy motor vehicles carrying essential items to Kashmir were stuck at various places between Banihal and Udhampur.

“Similarly, 150 heavy vehicles on way to Jammu from Kashmir were stranded between Banihal and Ramban,” he added.

The rains stopped around 4 pm but the weather is still overcast, he said.

The snowfall led to closure of several roads including Razdan Pass, Pir Ki Gali, Zojjila Pass and Sinthan Top.

The rains continued during the day across the Union territory with Qazigund recording 31.2mm rain, the highest in the UT, an official of the meteorological department said.

Srinagar recorded 9.2 mm rain and Pahalgam received 7.2 mm. The ski resort of Gulmarg witnessed 0.6-inch snowfall during the day. In Jammu, the highest rainfall was 41.8mm at Banihal while Batote received 29mm rain.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sub-zero temp in Gulmarg

The snowfall and rain brought down the temperatures. “Gulmarg recorded a minimum temperature of -1.5°C during the night,” a weather official said.

The maximum temperature on Thursday was 17.6°C in Srinagar with a minimum of 6.3°C.

A MeT forecast in the morning said there will be widespread rain in plains and snowfall over higher reaches of J&K on Friday.

“A gradual decrease in precipitation is expected from late afternoon onwards,” it said.

Warmer days expected: MeT

The update said that the next seven days will experience mostly dry weather. “The days would be warmer,” it said.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ravi Krishnan Khajuria A principal correspondent, Ravi Krishnan Khajuria is the bureau chief at Jammu. He covers politics, defence, crime, health and civic issues for Jammu city....view detail